Pedestrian dies after being hit by drunk driver in Blackstone District, police say
A 20-year-old woman died early Saturday morning after she was struck by an SUV driven by a man who police said was intoxicated.

Pedestrian Kaitlyn Vanessen was crossing Farnam Street at the 38th Street intersection in the Blackstone District when she was hit by William Wright, 30, who was driving westbound in a 2019 Mazda CX-5, according to the Omaha Police Department, which responded to the crash at 1:59 a.m. 

Police said Wright’s blood alcohol content was 0.182, which is more than twice the legal limit. He was arrested for motor vehicle homicide.

Paramedics performed CPR on Vanessen as they took her to Nebraska Medicine, where she was later pronounced dead.

Both Vanessen and Wright were identified by police as Omaha residents.

Authorities continue to investigate the crash.

