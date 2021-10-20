 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Pedestrian dies after being struck by vehicle on U.S. Highway 77 in southwest Lincoln
0 comments

Pedestrian dies after being struck by vehicle on U.S. Highway 77 in southwest Lincoln

A pedestrian died Wednesday morning after being struck by a vehicle on U.S. Highway 77 in southwest Lincoln. 

Police were called to the area of Highway 77 and Rosa Parks Way just before 7 a.m. to investigate the collision. The identity of the person who was killed was withheld pending notification of relatives, a police spokeswoman said. 

The northbound lanes of Highway 77 were closed until about 8:30 a.m., according to a tweet from the Lincoln Police Department. The southbound lanes reopened shortly after 11 a.m.

kevin.cole@owh.com, 402-444-1272

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Is Facebook getting a new name?

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News

News Alert