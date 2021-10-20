Pedestrian dies after being struck by vehicle on U.S. Highway 77 in southwest Lincoln

A pedestrian died Wednesday morning after being struck by a vehicle on U.S. Highway 77 in southwest Lincoln.
Police were called to the area of Highway 77 and Rosa Parks Way just before 7 a.m. to investigate the collision. The identity of the person who was killed was withheld pending notification of relatives, a police spokeswoman said.
The northbound lanes of Highway 77 were closed until about 8:30 a.m., according to a tweet from the Lincoln Police Department. The southbound lanes reopened shortly after 11 a.m.
