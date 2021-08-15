 Skip to main content
Pedestrian injured in hit-and-run, Omaha police say
A man suffered a head injury early Sunday morning when he was struck by an SUV as he walked across 28th Street, Omaha police said.

Brandon R. Bilbo, 36, was taken to the Nebraska Medical Center after being injured about 1 a.m., police said. He was in critical condition Sunday afternoon.

Bilbo was struck on a short stretch of roadway where the northbound exit from Interstate 480 becomes 28th Street. The SUV, likely a later model Toyota RAV, was exiting I-480 and, after hitting Bilbo, continued north on 28th to Harney Street, where it turned right and headed east, police said.

The vehicle is gray or greenish-gray and likely has front-end damage, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to call Omaha police at 402-444-5826 or leave an anonymous tip with Omaha Crime Stoppers at 402-444-STOP, at omahacrimestoppers.org or on the P3 Tips mobile app.

