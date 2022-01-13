Pedestrian killed after stepping into traffic in Omaha, police say

A 33-year-old man was fatally struck by a Ford pickup Thursday evening after he stepped into traffic on Ames Avenue near 56th Street.

Christian M. Bauerle of Omaha was struck about 6 p.m., according to Omaha police.

Police say Bauerle left the sidewalk on the south side of Ames and walked into eastbound traffic. He was struck by an oncoming Ford F-150 pickup driven by Demarcus Hardy, 32, also of Omaha.

Bauerle was taken to the Nebraska Medical Center, where he was declared dead.

