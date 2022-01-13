Pedestrian killed after stepping into traffic in Omaha, police say

A 33-year-old man was fatally struck by a Ford pickup Thursday evening after he stepped into traffic on Ames Avenue near 56th Street.
Christian M. Bauerle of Omaha was struck about 6 p.m., according to Omaha police.
Police say Bauerle left the sidewalk on the south side of Ames and walked into eastbound traffic. He was struck by an oncoming Ford F-150 pickup driven by Demarcus Hardy, 32, also of Omaha.
Bauerle was taken to the Nebraska Medical Center, where he was declared dead.
Nancy Gaarder
Nancy Gaarder helps cover public safety and weather events as an editor on The World-Herald's breaking news desk. Follow her on Twitter @gaarder. Email: nancy.gaarder@owh.com
