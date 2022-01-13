 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Pedestrian killed after stepping into traffic in Omaha, police say
0 Comments

Pedestrian killed after stepping into traffic in Omaha, police say

  • Updated
  • 0

A 33-year-old man was fatally struck by a Ford pickup Thursday evening after he stepped into traffic on Ames Avenue near 56th Street.

Christian M. Bauerle of Omaha was struck about 6 p.m., according to Omaha police.

Police say Bauerle left the sidewalk on the south side of Ames and walked into eastbound traffic. He was struck by an oncoming Ford F-150 pickup driven by Demarcus Hardy, 32, also of Omaha.

Bauerle was taken to the Nebraska Medical Center, where he was declared dead.

nancy.gaarder@owh.com, twitter.com/gaarder

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Russia-led troops pull out of Kazakhstan

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Nancy Gaarder helps cover public safety and weather events as an editor on The World-Herald's breaking news desk. Follow her on Twitter @gaarder. Email: nancy.gaarder@owh.com

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News

News Alert