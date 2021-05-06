 Skip to main content
Person critically injured in shooting near 73rd and Corby Streets
One person was critically injured Thursday afternoon in a shooting in north-central Omaha.

Omaha police responded to reports of a shooting near 73rd and Corby Streets just before 1:45 p.m.

Corby is just south of Maple Street.

The person who was critically injured was taken to the Nebraska Medical Center.

Omaha police responded to the scene of a shooting at 7315 Corby St. on Thursday. One person was taken to the Nebraska Medical Center with multiple gunshot wounds.

A "person of interest" in the shooting has been taken into custody, a Douglas County 911 dispatcher said.

