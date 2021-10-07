 Skip to main content
Person critically wounded in shooting at Standing Bear Lake
A person was shot Thursday evening at Standing Bear Lake.

The shooting was reported at 6:45 p.m., according to an emergency dispatcher.

The wounded person was taken in critical condition to the Nebraska Medical Center.

A suspect is in custody, according to dispatch reports.

nancy.gaarder@owh.com, twitter.com/gaarder

Nancy Gaarder helps cover public safety and weather events as an editor on The World-Herald's breaking news desk. Follow her on Twitter @gaarder. Email: nancy.gaarder@owh.com

