Person killed in skydiving accident identified

Officials have identified the person killed in a skydiving accident last week.

William Seale, 34, was killed in the accident. Seale is from St. Petersburg, Florida.

Romulo Suarez, 56, was injured in the accident.

According to witnesses, a pair of skydivers conducted a tandem jump in the late afternoon on Sept. 15, the Crete Police Department said in a news release.

The duo exited the aircraft, operated by Skydive Atlas LLC. The parachute functioned properly and fully deployed.

It's unknown why the skydivers did not sufficiently slow on their descent approaching the ground.

Witnesses notified emergency medical services immediately.

Suarez, of rural Crete, was taken to Bryan Medical Center with life-threatening injuries. Suarez was an experienced parachutist, officials said.

Seale was taken to Crete Area Medical Center where he was pronounced dead.

The Crete Police Department continues to assist the Federal Aviation Administration in investigating the incident.