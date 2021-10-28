 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
'Person of interest' in Council Bluffs woman's death arrested on firearm charge
0 comments

'Person of interest' in Council Bluffs woman's death arrested on firearm charge

The U.S. Marshals Service has arrested Vaughn White, whom authorities had described as a person of interest in the death of a Council Bluffs woman. 

vaughnwhite

Vaughn White

White, 28, was arrested in Omaha on a warrant charging him with being a felon in possession of a firearm.

McKayla Glover, 24, was fatally wounded early on Oct. 22 at her home in Council Bluffs, according to Council Bluffs police. She had a single gunshot wound to the chest.

According to the arrest affidavit, Glover and White were in the basement of the residence when Glover was shot. White began calling out for help and carried Glover up from the basement, with White saying she had shot herself.

He left the scene with the gun, according to the affidavit.

Council Bluffs police are continuing their investigation.

nancy.gaarder@owh.com, twitter.com/gaarder

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: Will the cruise industry be able to recover?

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Nancy Gaarder helps cover public safety and weather events as an editor on The World-Herald's breaking news desk. Follow her on Twitter @gaarder. Email: nancy.gaarder@owh.com

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News

News Alert