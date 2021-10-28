'Person of interest' in Council Bluffs woman's death arrested on firearm charge

The U.S. Marshals Service has arrested Vaughn White, whom authorities had described as a person of interest in the death of a Council Bluffs woman.

White, 28, was arrested in Omaha on a warrant charging him with being a felon in possession of a firearm.

McKayla Glover, 24, was fatally wounded early on Oct. 22 at her home in Council Bluffs, according to Council Bluffs police. She had a single gunshot wound to the chest.

According to the arrest affidavit, Glover and White were in the basement of the residence when Glover was shot. White began calling out for help and carried Glover up from the basement, with White saying she had shot herself.

He left the scene with the gun, according to the affidavit.

Council Bluffs police are continuing their investigation.

