Person taken to hospital in critical condition after Boys Town water rescue

One person was taken to the hospital in critical condition Friday after being removed from a lake at Boys Town.

The Boys Town Police Department received a call reporting a lawn mower in the lake near the headquarters building shortly after 8 a.m., said Boys Town Police Chief William Clark.

Officials responded and removed one person from the lake. The person was taken in critical condition to Lakeside Hospital near 168th Street and West Center Road.

Clark said Boys Town police and the Douglas County's Sheriff's Office are investigating the incident. 

