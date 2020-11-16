 Skip to main content
Phony 'security investigator' steals $8,700 from Lincoln convenience store
Lincoln police are warning businesses to watch out for someone impersonating a detective or security investigator who will try to get money from employees. 

Detectives think two recent thefts are connected — one at a convenience store and another at a Popeyes chicken restaurant. 

About 4:45 p.m. Saturday, a person went to the EZ Go at 2555 O St. and said they were a "security investigator" needing to audit the safe deposit box, police said. The person told the employee to put all the money in a bag and said someone else would contact the employee with a code and take the money so it could be audited at a bank. 

Another person arrived, gave the employee the code and took $8,700. 

Authorities said this scheme was similar to one that occurred at a Popeyes at 2710 Dan Ave. on Friday when a person pretended to be the general manager and told employees to give money to a detective. 

Police say scammers usually say they are someone people know or trust, mention a problem or a prize, pressure people to act immediately and demand they pay in a specific way. 

alia.conley@owh.com, 402-444-1068,

twitter.com/aliaconleyOWH

Alia Conley covers breaking news, crime, crime trends, the Omaha Police Department and initial court hearings. Follow her on Twitter @aliaconleyOWH. Phone: 402-444-1068.

