Photos from Omaha officers' body cameras show suspect holding a gun in fatal storage unit shooting

Omaha Police Department body camera photos show a burglary suspect holding a handgun moments before two officers were shot and the suspect was killed at a storage facility near 53rd and Center Streets late Monday night.

Officer Nicholas Lanning and Officer Joshua Moore were both wounded during an altercation with 38-year-old Steven Docken at Dino's Storage, 5328 Center St. The officers were called to the business about a burglary around 10:30 p.m. When they arrived, they found Docken inside an open storage unit, a press release from OPD stated.

The body camera photos, released Wednesday, show Docken running from the officers down a hallway. As Lanning and Moore chased him, they gave him verbal commands to stop running. Both officers caught up to Docken, and a physical altercation began. In the photos, Docken can be seen holding a handgun. Lanning and Moore were both shot in their lower extremities, and Docken was struck multiple times.

The officers were taken to Nebraska Medical Center for treatment of their injuries. One officer was released from the hospital Wednesday morning.

Lanning has been with the department for seven years, while Moore has been an OPD officer for a year.

Despite life-saving measures performed by other Omaha police officers and Omaha fire personnel, Docken died at the scene.

Lanning and Moore have been placed on administrative leave, and the investigation into the incident continues. Nebraska law states a grand jury must be called when a person dies while being apprehended by or in the custody of law enforcement.

