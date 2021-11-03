Pickup driver cited in crash that killed motorcyclist in Omaha

A 60-year-old Omaha man has been cited on suspicion of misdemeanor motor vehicle homicide in connection with an October crash that took the life of a motorcyclist, Omaha Police said Wednesday.

Mark A. Simmons, who was not injured, faces up to one year in prison if convicted. He is accused of causing the death of Pedro D. Flores, 34, of Omaha, in a collision on Oct. 21 at the intersection of Northwest Radial Highway and Nicholas Street.

Investigators determined that Flores' motorcycle was heading south on the Northwest Radial about 5:45 a.m. Simmons' 2016 Toyota Tundra pickup truck was eastbound on Nicholas Street.

Police said the pickup had been at a stop sign before continuing into the intersection, striking the motorcycle. Flores, who was wearing an approved helmet, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.