Pit bull kills small dog chained in yard in Omaha
Osito had been chained in his yard when a passing pit bull mix attacked and killed him.

A small dog that had been chained in its backyard was attacked and killed by a passing pit bull Monday afternoon.

Osito, a Chihuahua-Pomeranian mix, and another dog, a schnauzer named Fanny, were chained separately in the yard while the parents of the household worked on a car in the driveway of the home at 27th and Evans Streets, said Katherine Molgado, the family's daughter, who translated the account for her mother.

Molgado said the two dogs were barking at the pit bull when it grabbed Osito, who was closest to the sidewalk.

The attack happened so quickly, Molgado said, that her parents didn't realize what was going on until the owner of the pit bull started screaming.

"He had grabbed Osito by the neck and was shaking him," Molgado said. "She (the pit bull owner) was kicking and hitting him, and she couldn't get him to stop."

When the pit bull dropped the dead Osito to the ground, the woman took her dog back home, which was around the block, according to the Molgado family.

Steve Glandt, vice president of field operations for the Nebraska Humane Society, said that the owner surrendered the dog and that it has been impounded.

The dog had a previous attack on its record and had been declared potentially dangerous, Glandt said. That will factor into the investigation and any prosecution, he said.

A potentially dangerous dog must be muzzled and in a harness when out in public, and the owner must carry at least $100,000 in dangerous dog liability insurance. 

According to the Molgados, the attacking dog was not muzzled. 

The owner has been issued several citations in connection with the attack and had an outstanding warrant, Glandt said.

Potential penalties for some of the citations and charges include fines and jail time, as well as being barred from caring for or owning a pet for four years, he said.

nancy.gaarder@owh.com, twitter.com/gaarder

Nancy Gaarder

