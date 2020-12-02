Pitch Pizzeria pays over $93,000 in back wages after labor violations

Pitch Pizzeria has paid 55 employees a total of $93,304 in back wages to resolve violations of the Fair Labor Standards Act’s overtime requirements, according to a U.S. Department of Labor press release.

In an investigation, the department’s Wage and Hour Division found violations at all three Pitch locations, two in Omaha and one in Scottsdale, Arizona.

The restaurant’s parent company, United Holding Group LLC, also paid a penalty of $2,049 for violating child labor provisions of the labor standards act.

The investigation found multiple violations of overtime rules. It also determined that the company was breaking child labor requirements by employing 15-year-olds to work past 7 p.m. and for more than three hours on school days, the press release said.

The labor department said Pitch failed to accurately report hours employees worked as well as bonuses and tips received.

Attempts to reach an official at United Holding Group were not immediately successful.

