Police arrest 20-year-old man accused of harassing, threatening women in downtown Omaha

A 20-year-old man has been arrested after he was accused of harassing and assaulting women in downtown Omaha, allegedly telling one woman he was going to rape her.

Omaha police say the man put his hands on at least two women. He was arrested on suspicion of third-degree sexual assault and false imprisonment before being booked into the Douglas County Jail.

The man approached women, touched or tried to touch them and made sexual comments, police said.

A 25-year-old Iowa woman told police that the man had assaulted her Sunday afternoon near 13th and Harney Streets. The woman said the man threatened to beat her and told her she was "going to be with him."

The woman said she tried to cross 13th Street to get away, but the man put his left arm around her neck and steered her toward the southwest corner of 13th and Harney. While they were walking, the woman told police, the man told her he was going to rape her.

A passerby, apparently noticing the woman's distress, asked if she was OK. The woman said she didn't know the man who had his arm around her, prompting her attacker to flee westbound on foot.