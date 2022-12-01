 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Police arrest 4 men in connection with slaying of 15-year-old Omaha girl

  • Updated
Police have arrested four men after a 15-year-old girl was found slain inside a house near 37th and Pinkney Streets on Wednesday night. Synthia Elliott was found dead inside a home at 3519 N. 37th St. after numerous gunshots were reported in the area.

Officers responded to an alert from ShotSpotter, a gunshot detection system, at 8:42 p.m. The officers found shell casings and damage to the home from gunfire. They then went into the house and found Elliott’s body.

Police said Thursday that 19-year-old Kash Davis, 19-year-old Jarrious Hill, 20-year-old Selassie Spencer and 20-year-old Latrail Washington were arrested on suspicion of first-degree murder and use of a weapon to commit a felony in connection with Elliott’s death. Spencer and Washington are also suspected of possession of a firearm by a prohibited person, according to a press release.

Elliott was a sophomore at North High School, an Omaha Public Schools spokeswoman said.

In a letter sent to North High families, Principal Collette Nero said the school was deeply saddened by Elliott’s death and offered “heartfelt sympathy” to her family.

bob.glissmann@owh.com, 402-444-1109, twitter.com/BobGlissmann

Bob Glissmann helps cover public safety and weather events as an editor on The World-Herald's breaking news desk. Follow him on Twitter @BobGlissmann. Phone: 402-444-1109.

