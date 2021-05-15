Police arrest man in April 2020 slaying of Omaha woman

Omaha police have made an arrest in the 2020 homicide of an Omaha woman.
Anthony Triplett, 31, was arrested Friday on suspicion of first-degree murder in the death of Ebony King, police said.
The 37-year-old Omaha woman was found dead in a North Omaha home near 25th and Hartman Avenues on April 15, 2020.
King's mother, Poline King, told The World-Herald shortly after her death that the mother of three saw her children as "her favorite blessing of all."
“Everybody who would meet her loved her,” she said.
Triplett was booked into the Douglas County Jail.
Notable Nebraska crime news of 2021
Local connection to the Capitol riot
An $11 million scam
The saga of Oliver Glass
Former Omaha gym owner convicted
Former coach, security guard accused of rape
The sentencing of Aubrey Trail
Shooting of Officer Jeffrey Wittstruck
Drunk driver sentenced for fatal crash
Man acquitted in 2016 drive-by killing
Woman accused in slayings of two men
Gang member not getting off easy
Man sentenced in debit card scheme
Death row inmate dies at 55
Former Husker Katerian LeGrone acquitted
Man convicted in fatal crash
Man pleads no contest to killing sex offender
Douglas County landfill scheme
Shooting at Westroads Mall
Convicted murderer, child molester dies
Golf cart rustling
jwade@owh.com, 402-444-1067
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.