Police arrest man in April 2020 slaying of Omaha woman
Omaha police have made an arrest in the 2020 homicide of an Omaha woman.

Anthony Triplett

Anthony Triplett, 31, was arrested Friday on suspicion of first-degree murder in the death of Ebony King, police said.

The 37-year-old Omaha woman was found dead in a North Omaha home near 25th and Hartman Avenues on April 15, 2020.

King's mother, Poline King, told The World-Herald shortly after her death that the mother of three saw her children as "her favorite blessing of all."

“Everybody who would meet her loved her,” she said.

Triplett was booked into the Douglas County Jail.

jwade@owh.com, 402-444-1067

Jessica Wade covers breaking news, crime and the Omaha zoo. Follow her on Twitter @Jess_Wade_OWH. Phone: 402-444-1067

