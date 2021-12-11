Police arrest man in connection to Bob Kerrey Pedestrian Bridge vandalism

Omaha police have arrested a man in connection to a vandalism incident that damaged lights at the Bob Kerrey Pedestrian Bridge.
David Orlawski, 42, was arrested Friday evening on suspicion of causing felony criminal mischief worth more than $5,000. Police said Orlawski has an outstanding felony warrant out of Council Bluffs for the same incident.
Lt. Neal Bonacci, an Omaha police spokesman, said the Omaha and Council Bluffs Police Departments have been working together. Between the two agencies, Bonacci said, police were able to identify Orlawski.
Orlawski’s arrest stems from an incident discovered by police Monday morning. Just after 7:45 a.m., police went to the bridge — which spans the Missouri River between Omaha and Council Bluffs — and were told that electronic equipment used to control the lights had been damaged.
Investigators obtained a video that showed a male wearing a dark suit coat, pants and baseball cap damaging property at the bridge.
Since the vandalism occurred, the bridge’s main lower lights have been repaired, allowing people to continue using the bridge. In a Facebook post Monday, the Omaha Parks and Recreation Department said the programmable LED lights on the bridge’s upper portion will be off for the foreseeable future.
Bonacci said police are still looking for additional information and potential witnesses. The investigation is ongoing. He asked anyone in the area to check their cameras and contact the police department.
What you missed this week in notable Omaha crimes and court cases
This week's local crime and court updates from Omaha World-Herald.
The City of Omaha civilian pension fund continued to pay out monthly payments for eight years after the death of a retired Omaha city worker, totaling more than $118,000.
Omaha police have released video footage of the person responsible for causing significant damage to the lights on the Bob Kerrey Pedestrian Bridge.
While executing a search warrant in early December, investigators found about 20 pounds of flash powder, cardboard tubes, wicks and red plugs, according to the Douglas County Sheriff's Office.
Jeffrey Thomas Ostdiek, 56, was sentenced to 17 months in prison followed by a one-year term of supervised release.
Lighting on the Bob Kerrey Pedestrian Bridge — which spans the Missouri River, connecting Omaha to Council Bluffs — was damaged and is off for the foreseeable future.
An inmate at the Tecumseh State Correctional Institution died Tuesday morning.
The main lights on the lower portion of the bridge have been repaired, so the public can continue to use to the bridge, but the lights on the upper portion will be off for the foreseeable future.
Don Kleine has declined to file a motor vehicle homicide charge against a driver involved in a fatal crash in the Blackstone District, saying more investigation is needed.
A La Vista woman who pleaded guilty to a charge of felony child abuse in connection with the death of her month-old son was sentenced to probation.
A 43-year-old man was fatally shot by one of the three occupants in the home in the 1700 block of Yorktown Street.
Two Omaha men suffered non-life-threatening injuries after being shot early Saturday morning. But the circumstances are largely unclear, according to a police spokesman.
According to police, pedestrian Kaitlyn Vanessen, 20, was crossing Farnam Street early Saturday morning at the 38th Street intersection when she was hit by an SUV.
Ray McBride, 73, died after having a medical episode during a traffic stop made in northwest Omaha Friday morning.