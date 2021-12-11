Police arrest man in connection to Bob Kerrey Pedestrian Bridge vandalism

Omaha police have arrested a man in connection to a vandalism incident that damaged lights at the Bob Kerrey Pedestrian Bridge.

David Orlawski, 42, was arrested Friday evening on suspicion of causing felony criminal mischief worth more than $5,000. Police said Orlawski has an outstanding felony warrant out of Council Bluffs for the same incident.

Lt. Neal Bonacci, an Omaha police spokesman, said the Omaha and Council Bluffs Police Departments have been working together. Between the two agencies, Bonacci said, police were able to identify Orlawski.

Orlawski’s arrest stems from an incident discovered by police Monday morning. Just after 7:45 a.m., police went to the bridge — which spans the Missouri River between Omaha and Council Bluffs — and were told that electronic equipment used to control the lights had been damaged.

Investigators obtained a video that showed a male wearing a dark suit coat, pants and baseball cap damaging property at the bridge.