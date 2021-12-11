 Skip to main content
Police arrest man in connection to Bob Kerrey Pedestrian Bridge vandalism
The ribbon was cut at 1:15 p.m. on Sept. 28, 2008, to officially open the Bob Kerrey Pedestrian Bridge. Find out more about the bridge's history.

Omaha police have arrested a man in connection to a vandalism incident that damaged lights at the Bob Kerrey Pedestrian Bridge.

David Orlawski, 42, was arrested Friday evening on suspicion of causing felony criminal mischief worth more than $5,000. Police said Orlawski has an outstanding felony warrant out of Council Bluffs for the same incident.

David Orlawski mug shot

Orlawski

Lt. Neal Bonacci, an Omaha police spokesman, said the Omaha and Council Bluffs Police Departments have been working together. Between the two agencies, Bonacci said, police were able to identify Orlawski.

Orlawski’s arrest stems from an incident discovered by police Monday morning. Just after 7:45 a.m., police went to the bridge — which spans the Missouri River between Omaha and Council Bluffs — and were told that electronic equipment used to control the lights had been damaged.

Investigators obtained a video that showed a male wearing a dark suit coat, pants and baseball cap damaging property at the bridge.

Since the vandalism occurred, the bridge’s main lower lights have been repaired, allowing people to continue using the bridge. In a Facebook post Monday, the Omaha Parks and Recreation Department said the programmable LED lights on the bridge’s upper portion will be off for the foreseeable future.

Bonacci said police are still looking for additional information and potential witnesses. The investigation is ongoing. He asked anyone in the area to check their cameras and contact the police department.

