Police arrest man, still searching for 18-year-old in connection with fatal Omaha shooting

Police have arrested one man and still are searching for a second in connection with the fatal shooting of a 20-year-old Omaha woman earlier this month.
Omaha police announced Thursday morning that they had arrested 22-year-old Cameron Foster in connection with the slaying of DaeTiauna Kellogg. An arrest warrant was issued Wednesday for Foster, who has been charged with first-degree murder.
Authorities still are searching for 18-year-old Keanu Louis, who also was charged in a felony warrant with first-degree murder in connection with Kellogg’s death.
Kellogg was found with gunshot wounds around 2:30 a.m. Nov. 6 near 49th Avenue and Miami Street. She was taken to the Nebraska Medical Center in extremely critical condition and died at the hospital.
Police ask anyone with information about where Louis might be to contact Omaha Crime Stoppers at 402-444-STOP, at www.omahacrimestoppers.com or on the P3 Tips mobile app.