Police arrest man, still searching for 18-year-old in connection with fatal Omaha shooting

Police have arrested one man and still are searching for a second in connection with the fatal shooting of a 20-year-old Omaha woman earlier this month.

Omaha police announced Thursday morning that they had arrested 22-year-old Cameron Foster in connection with the slaying of DaeTiauna Kellogg. An arrest warrant was issued Wednesday for Foster, who has been charged with first-degree murder.

Authorities still are searching for 18-year-old Keanu Louis, who also was charged in a felony warrant with first-degree murder in connection with Kellogg’s death.

Kellogg was found with gunshot wounds around 2:30 a.m. Nov. 6 near 49th Avenue and Miami Street. She was taken to the Nebraska Medical Center in extremely critical condition and died at the hospital.