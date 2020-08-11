Police: Auto theft ring targeted Omaha-area dealerships and used the vehicles to traffic drugs

According to court documents, on May 25, Memorial Day, security footage from Baxter’s La Vista location at 7010 S. 124th Circle showed two men arrive in a white SUV, enter the service center garage about 5:30 p.m. and take a black Dodge Durango. Mechanics later told La Vista police that $26,000 worth of mechanics' tools also had been stolen.

Less than two hours later, security video footage showed, a white Chevrolet Tahoe and the Durango arrived at the Baxter dealership in Bellevue at 7713 S. 19th St.

The man driving the Durango wore a black face mask, but had on black shorts that showed many distinct leg tattoos. La Vista Police Detective Amanda Eby found that the tattoos matched those on Kevin Bequette, 35, who had also been identified as a suspect by Arrick.

Both the Durango and the Tahoe, which was reported stolen from another dealership, were recovered by authorities close to the Rock Creek Apartments near 148th Street and Giles Road. From April 22 to May 29, authorities recovered 12 stolen vehicles in that area, seven of which were from dealerships.

Steffen said while detectives have connected at least 10 stolen vehicles to the group, it’s “very likely” that more had been stolen before last Christmas.