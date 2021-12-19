Police called to disperse large crowd at party near 73rd and Maple Streets

Omaha police were called to disperse a large crowd Saturday night after a party in a business near 73rd and Maple Streets turned violent.

Officers from several precincts, gang and K-9 units were called to a disturbance at Top Flight Fitness, 7330 Maple St., a spokesman for the Police Department said Sunday. Deputies from the Douglas County Sheriff's Office were also dispatched to help disperse the crowd that officers estimated at "several hundred" people, the spokesman said.

The incident began about 11:15 p.m., when a mother attempting to pickup her son called 911 to say people drinking in a parking lot were out of control. Several other calls to 911 and on-scene security officers reported multiple fights with people refusing to leave.

The owner of Top Flight Fitness was on the scene and made several requests for the crowd to leave prior to police arriving, the spokesman said. The owner told police that he had rented the business out for the party and now needed assistance removing people from the property.