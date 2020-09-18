 Skip to main content
Police detonate suspicious packages found outside Douglas County Courthouse
Workers, customers and clients cleared out of the Douglas County Courthouse on Friday afternoon after suspicious packages were found on the south side of the building.

The packages were detonated with a water jet by the Omaha Police Department's bomb squad, said Lt. Kris Peterson of the Douglas County Sheriff's Office.

Peterson said a granular substance was found in the packages, but it was unclear as of Friday night if the substance was explosive.

The packages were first noticed by sheriff's deputies about 2 p.m.

"There was no address or return label on it. That tells us that something's not right," Peterson said. "What made it even more suspicious is that it was in a random place. It was on a sidewalk, not next to a trash can or anything."

A bomb-defusing robot was brought in, just in case, according to two employees. It was not clear whether anyone at the courthouse had received any threats.

It has been an eventful week at the courthouse, which is at 17th and Farnam Streets. Workers brought in barricades Monday morning as a precaution against anyone damaging the courthouse and the City-County Building in the wake of a grand jury investigation. The barricades were made largely unnecessary after the grand jury indicted Jake Gardner in the May 30 shooting death of James Scurlock in downtown Omaha.

cooper@owh.com, 402-444-1275

twitter.com/CooperonCourts

Reporter - Courts

Todd Cooper covers courts, lawyers, trials, legal issues, the justice system and government wrongdoing for The World-Herald. Follow him on Twitter @CooperonCourts. Phone: 402-444-1275.

