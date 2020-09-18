Police detonate suspicious packages found outside Douglas County Courthouse

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Workers, customers and clients cleared out of the Douglas County Courthouse on Friday afternoon after suspicious packages were found on the south side of the building.

The packages were detonated with a water jet by the Omaha Police Department's bomb squad, said Lt. Kris Peterson of the Douglas County Sheriff's Office.

Peterson said a granular substance was found in the packages, but it was unclear as of Friday night if the substance was explosive.

The packages were first noticed by sheriff's deputies about 2 p.m.

"There was no address or return label on it. That tells us that something's not right," Peterson said. "What made it even more suspicious is that it was in a random place. It was on a sidewalk, not next to a trash can or anything."

A bomb-defusing robot was brought in, just in case, according to two employees. It was not clear whether anyone at the courthouse had received any threats.