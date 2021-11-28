Police ID 2 men who were killed, man who was wounded in midtown Omaha shooting

Omaha police on Sunday identified two men who were shot to death and another man who was critically injured in a midtown shooting.

A police spokesman said William L. Harnage, 21, and Jang Puol, 18, both of Omaha, were found dead Saturday night in front of a residence near 34th and Jackson Streets when officers responded to a report of a shooting. Trevel Caldwell, 21, of Omaha, was taken to the Nebraska Medical Center with an injury that is not thought to be life threatening, Officer Michael Pecha said Sunday.

A white sedan was seen leaving the shooting scene, but police had not yet determined if the shots were fired from a vehicle or from inside an apartment. Officers think that the victims were targeted, Lt. Allen Straub said.

Sunday morning, Omaha police were still at the scene investigating. A white car was seen being towed from inside the crime scene tape.

Anyone with information about this incident is urged to contact Omaha Crime Stoppers at 402-444-STOP or at www.p3tips.com or by downloading the p3tips mobile app. Callers can remain anonymous and are eligible for a cash reward of up to $25,000 for information that leads to a homicide arrest.

