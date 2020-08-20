Police identify man injured in North Omaha shooting, describe suspect vehicle

A man was taken to the hospital in critical condition Thursday after he was shot near 36th Street and Grand Avenue.

Police responded to reports of the shooting at 4:04 p.m. and found Lonnie Johnson, 20, suffering from a gunshot would to his leg.

Johnson was taken to the Nebraska Medical Center with injuries not believed to be life threatening, police said.

Police described a suspect vehicle from which the shots were fired as a gray or blue Jeep with a hubcap missing.

Anyone with information can contact Crime Stoppers anonymously at 402-444-STOP (7867) or at www.omahacrimestoppers.org or at www.p3tips.com Tips leading to the arrest of a shooting suspect are eligible for an enhanced reward of $10,000.

