Police identify man killed in crash on Omaha's Kennedy Freeway

Authorities have identified the driver killed in a single-vehicle crash Friday night on the John F. Kennedy Freeway as 32-year-old Luis Chavez.

Chavez was driving a 2008 Ford F-250 truck northbound on the freeway toward the on-ramp for Interstate 80 eastbound shortly before 10 p.m., according to the Omaha Police Department. Due to high speeds, the truck drifted off the road and rolled.

Chavez, the only person in the truck, was declared dead at the scene, according to police, who listed high speed, alcohol use and lack of a seat belt as primary factors in the crash.

