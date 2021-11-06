 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Police identify man killed in crash on Omaha's Kennedy Freeway
0 comments

Police identify man killed in crash on Omaha's Kennedy Freeway

Authorities have identified the driver killed in a single-vehicle crash Friday night on the John F. Kennedy Freeway as 32-year-old Luis Chavez.

Chavez was driving a 2008 Ford F-250 truck northbound on the freeway toward the on-ramp for Interstate 80 eastbound shortly before 10 p.m., according to the Omaha Police Department. Due to high speeds, the truck drifted off the road and rolled.

Chavez, the only person in the truck, was declared dead at the scene, according to police, who listed high speed, alcohol use and lack of a seat belt as primary factors in the crash.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: Why are nurses quitting their jobs?

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News

News Alert