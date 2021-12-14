Police identify man killed; two arrested in Omaha home invasion

Police identified a man killed in a shooting at a northeast Omaha apartment Monday night and announced the arrest of two men in connection with a home invasion.
Diego Vicharra, 21, of Omaha, was pronounced dead at the scene, according to an Omaha police spokesman. Patrick Keenan, 41, and Robert J. Bailey, 27, both of Omaha, were arrested in connection with the incident, the Omaha Police Department said in a press release issued Tuesday.
Officers were called to an apartment at 47th and Erskine Streets about 7:28 p.m. on a report of a home invasion, the spokesman said. The officers located Vicharra in a vehicle north of the residence with apparent gunshot wounds, and he was declared dead by Omaha Fire Department medics.
As the investigation continued, detectives were able to develop information that Keenan was located in Council Bluffs. He was arrested on suspicion of second-degree murder, use of a weapon to commit a felony and possession of a firearm by a prohibited person.
Keenan was booked into the Pottawattamie County Jail. Authorities will seek his extradition to Omaha.
Bailey was located and arrested on suspicion of burglary and possession of a firearm by a prohibited person for his role in the home invasion. He is not considered a suspect in the death of Vicharra, the spokesman said.
Witnesses told officers that two men broke into the apartment, and a disturbance occurred inside. Three men then exited the apartment, and shots were fired just outside the building, Lt. Jennifer Russell said at the scene.
Notable Nebraska and Iowa crime news of 2021
Local connection to the Capitol riot
An $11 million scam
The saga of Oliver Glass
Former Omaha gym owner convicted
Former coach, security guard accused of rape
The sentencing of Aubrey Trail
Shooting of Officer Jeffrey Wittstruck
Drunk driver sentenced for fatal crash
Man acquitted of murder but convicted of witness tampering
Woman accused in slayings of two men
Gang member not getting off easy
Man sentenced in debit card scheme
Death row inmate dies at 55
Former Husker Katerian LeGrone acquitted
Man convicted in fatal crash
Man pleads no contest to killing sex offender
Douglas County landfill scheme
Shooting at Westroads Mall
Convicted murderer, child molester dies
Golf cart rustling
Cold case heats up
Defendant returns to Nebraska for murder trial
Teens charged with attempted murder
Man charged in threats
Man arrested in April 2020 slaying
Omahan charged in fatal shooting of two men
Bellevue man charged in deaths of his children
Woman dies after domestic altercation
Huge bail set for man who fled to Nicaragua
Man accused of committing and filming heinous crime
Suspect in Sonic shooting faces unrelated charges
Man gets prison time for deadly robbery
Man charged in November 2020 slaying
Union Omaha player accused in internet romance scam
Erica Jenkins wants to change her name
Omaha police officer facing felony charges in Sarpy County
Two teenagers die after shooting
Teen's shooting of father ruled self-defense
14-year-old among those killed in spike in violence
Father charged in 6-month-old's death
Violent hour: 1 killed, 4 wounded in 2 shootings
Man says he killed wife because he could no longer care for her
Omahan held on $10 million bail in sexual assaults
Woman faces decades in prison for sexual assaults
Man put a stop to abuse, then assaulted girl himself
The sentencing trial of Bailey Boswell
kevin.cole@owh.com, 402-444-1272