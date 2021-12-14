Police identify man killed; two arrested in Omaha home invasion

Police identified a man killed in a shooting at a northeast Omaha apartment Monday night and announced the arrest of two men in connection with a home invasion.

Diego Vicharra, 21, of Omaha, was pronounced dead at the scene, according to an Omaha police spokesman. Patrick Keenan, 41, and Robert J. Bailey, 27, both of Omaha, were arrested in connection with the incident, the Omaha Police Department said in a press release issued Tuesday.

Officers were called to an apartment at 47th and Erskine Streets about 7:28 p.m. on a report of a home invasion, the spokesman said. The officers located Vicharra in a vehicle north of the residence with apparent gunshot wounds, and he was declared dead by Omaha Fire Department medics.

As the investigation continued, detectives were able to develop information that Keenan was located in Council Bluffs. He was arrested on suspicion of second-degree murder, use of a weapon to commit a felony and possession of a firearm by a prohibited person.

Keenan was booked into the Pottawattamie County Jail. Authorities will seek his extradition to Omaha.