Police identify Omaha woman shot Saturday near 34th and Blondo Streets

Omaha police have identified a 22-year-old woman who was shot in the neck Saturday.

Officers found Zaria M. Rodriguez, of Omaha, suffering from a gunshot wound to the neck near 30th and Taylor Streets, a police spokesman said Sunday. She was taken to the Nebraska Medical Center by ambulance.

Investigators learned Rodriguez had been shot at a residence near 34th and Blondo Streets about 3:15 p.m. A hospital spokeswoman said Sunday that no information about the woman's condition was being released.

Anyone with information about the shooting is urged to contact Crime Stoppers anonymously at 402-444-STOP (7867), or at www.omahacrimestoppers.org, or at www.p3tips.com. Tips leading to the arrest of a shooting suspect are eligible for a reward of $10,000 for an arrest in a shooting.

