Police identify suspect in death of woman found in Council Bluffs park
An arrest warrant has been issued for a 46-year-old man accused of killing a woman whose body was found in Council Bluffs on Tuesday. 

The woman has been identified as 23-year-old Leah Verratti, according to a press release from the Omaha Police Department. Her body was discovered in Fairmount Park just after 11:30 a.m. Tuesday.

Bluffs police determined that Verratti had been killed in Omaha, according to the press release. They also identified a suspect, Ralph Bullard, who was already in custody in Leavenworth, Kansas, on unrelated charges.

Council Bluffs notified Omaha police, who started their own investigation. Homicide detectives found a crime scene at a storage facility parking lot on the Bil-Den Glass property at 6110 Irvington Road, according to Omaha police.

Working with law enforcement in Council Bluffs, Omaha police issued an arrest warrant for Bullard on suspicion of second-degree murder, use of a weapon to commit a felony, possession of a stolen firearm and theft by unlawful taking.

Bullard's extradition to Nebraska is pending, according to police.

