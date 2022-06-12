Police investigating after man pulled from Hitchcock Park swimming pool

Omaha police are investigating after a man was pulled from Hitchcock Park swimming pool late Saturday night.

This is the second time in about two weeks that a person has been pulled from the pool after a report of a drowning.

Police were called to the pool at 5005 S. 45th St. shortly after 11:30 p.m. Saturday after an anonymous caller to 911 reported that their friend was drowning.

Upon arrival, police and firefighters found a young man — believed to be between 15 and 20 years old — in the pool. He was taken to Creighton University Medical Center-Bergan Mercy in critical condition.

Police did not find any reporting parties or traffic in the area when they arrived at the pool.

Police said Sunday that the victim is in stable condition but is believed to have severe brain trauma due to the incident.

On May 29, an 18-year-old was pulled from the same pool at about 11:20 p.m. Officials found several teens inside the pool area, which was closed at the time.

