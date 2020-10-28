Police investigating death of woman found in northwest Omaha as homicide

About 9:25 p.m., officers responded to a nature unknown call at an apartment complex northwest of West Maple Road and North 108th Street. There they found the body of Mercedes Elizabeth De Leon Cayaxon, 39.

The investigation is ongoing.