Police investigating death of woman found in northwest Omaha as homicide
Omaha homicide detectives are investigating the death of a woman found at a West Omaha apartment Tuesday night.

About 9:25 p.m., officers responded to a nature unknown call at an apartment complex northwest of West Maple Road and North 108th Street. There they found the body of Mercedes Elizabeth De Leon Cayaxon, 39.

The investigation is ongoing. Police ask anyone with information is to contact Crime Stoppers anonymously at 402-444-STOP (7867) www.omahacrimestoppers.org or at www.p3tips.com Tips leading to the arrest of a homicide suspect are eligible for an enhanced reward of $25,000.

