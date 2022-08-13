Police investigating double homicide in southeast Omaha

Police are investigating after two people were found dead under suspicious circumstances in a southeast Omaha home Saturday afternoon.

According to Lt. Mike Davis of the Omaha Police Department, police were called to a home near 16th and Frederick Streets shortly after 3:15 p.m. Saturday. Davis said there was a disturbance with someone yelling outside of the home, which led a third party to make the 911 call.

Upon arrival, officers found two people dead in the home. Their deaths are being investigated as homicides.

Police did not have information on a potential suspect as of Saturday evening. Shortly before 8 p.m., police were still waiting on a search warrant so they could enter the home and process the scene.

“The investigation is still in infancy stages,” Davis said.

Police are looking to talk with the occupant of a red 2003 PT Cruiser with a Nebraska license plate, though they said the individual was not a person of interest as of Saturday evening.