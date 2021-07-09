 Skip to main content
Police investigating fatality crash near 90th and Dodge
Omaha police were investigating a fatality crash early Friday morning.

The rollover crash, which involved two vehicles, took place around 4 a.m. near 90th Street and West Dodge Road, according to a Douglas County dispatcher. 

kelsey.stewart@owh.com, 402-444-3100, twitter.com/kels2

