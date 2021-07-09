Police investigating fatality crash near 90th and Dodge

Omaha police were investigating a fatality crash early Friday morning.
The rollover crash, which involved two vehicles, took place around 4 a.m. near 90th Street and West Dodge Road, according to a Douglas County dispatcher.
kelsey.stewart@owh.com, 402-444-3100, twitter.com/kels2
Tags
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.
Kelsey Stewart
Kelsey covers health and fitness for The World-Herald. Follow her on Twitter @kels2. Phone: 402-444-3100.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today