Police: Man fatally shot himself after crash, pursuit in North Omaha

A man fatally shot himself Thursday after crashing a vehicle and fleeing the scene on foot, according to Omaha police.

Just after 8 p.m., an officer reported seeing a blue Chevrolet Camaro run a stop sign and crash near 34th Street and Laurel Avenue, Deputy Police Chief Ken Kanger said. A woman and multiple small children were also in the car.

According to the officer, the driver ran from the crash and was soon found in a backyard near 36th Street and Laurel Avenue.

A help-an-officer call went out as shots were fired by the driver, Kanger said. The call was soon canceled, and the officer reported that the driver, a Black man, had shot himself.

One shell casing was found at the scene.

Kanger said the suicide appears to be an in-custody death and will likely be investigated as such.

An investigation into the shooting is ongoing.

