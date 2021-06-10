 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Police: Man fatally shot himself after crash, pursuit in North Omaha
0 comments

Police: Man fatally shot himself after crash, pursuit in North Omaha

Police say man shot himself in North Omaha June 10, 2021

Omaha police say a man fatally shot himself in a backyard near 36th Street and Laurel Avenue on Thursday night.

 Jessica Wade

A man fatally shot himself Thursday after crashing a vehicle and fleeing the scene on foot, according to Omaha police.  

Just after 8 p.m., an officer reported seeing a blue Chevrolet Camaro run a stop sign and crash near 34th Street and Laurel Avenue, Deputy Police Chief Ken Kanger said. A woman and multiple small children were also in the car. 

According to the officer, the driver ran from the crash and was soon found in a backyard near 36th Street and Laurel Avenue.

A help-an-officer call went out as shots were fired by the driver, Kanger said. The call was soon canceled, and the officer reported that the driver, a Black man, had shot himself.

One shell casing was found at the scene.

Kanger said the suicide appears to be an in-custody death and will likely be investigated as such.

An investigation into the shooting is ongoing.

 

jwade@owh.com, 402-444-1067

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Schembechler son, players say coach knew of abuse

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Jessica Wade covers breaking news, crime and the Omaha zoo. Follow her on Twitter @Jess_Wade_OWH. Phone: 402-444-1067

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News

News Alert