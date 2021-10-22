Police officer, teen shoot at each other in northwest Omaha; no one wounded

Omaha police say a teenager shot at officers who were trying to arrest him and others accused of stealing a vehicle's catalytic converter Friday morning.
An officer shot back three times, police said. Neither the officers nor the teen were hit by gunfire.
The teen, a 17-year-old boy, will be charged as an adult. He was booked into the Douglas County Jail on suspicion of several felony charges, including two counts of attempted felony assault, theft, terroristic threats and criminal conspiracy.
Police also arrested a 16-year-old boy, who will also be charged as an adult, and two men, ages 24 and 31.
According to an Omaha Police Department press release, officers went to Tranquility Pointe Apartments near 126th Street and Ames Plaza after a caller told a 911 operator that two people were trying to steal a catalytic converter from a vehicle in the parking lot.
The caller gave a description of the suspect vehicle and two people inside, police said.
Four officers arrived in the parking lot seven minutes later, at 3:54 a.m., and found the vehicle that matched the caller's description.
When the officers approached, three males got out of the vehicle and ran away, police said. The officers pursued them, and at one point, the 17-year-old fired multiple rounds in the direction of officers, said Lt. Neal Bonacci, a police spokesman.
The 17-year-old "emerged from a tree line and can be seen on body camera footage holding and pointing a firearm directly at an officer," according to the press release.
The officer fired three shots at the teen, who then fell to the ground. Officers then gave verbal commands to the teen, who threw the firearm to the side. The teen was taken into custody without further incident, police said.
The other teen and the two men were taken into custody.
Officers found tools that are commonly used to steal catalytic converters in the vehicle and in the possession of one of those arrested. Authorities also found multiple catalytic converters in the vehicle.
