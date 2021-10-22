Police officer, teen shoot at each other in northwest Omaha; no one wounded

Omaha police say a teenager shot at officers who were trying to arrest him and others accused of stealing a vehicle's catalytic converter Friday morning.

An officer shot back three times, police said. Neither the officers nor the teen were hit by gunfire.

The teen, a 17-year-old boy, will be charged as an adult. He was booked into the Douglas County Jail on suspicion of several felony charges, including two counts of attempted felony assault, theft, terroristic threats and criminal conspiracy.

Police also arrested a 16-year-old boy, who will also be charged as an adult, and two men, ages 24 and 31.

According to an Omaha Police Department press release, officers went to Tranquility Pointe Apartments near 126th Street and Ames Plaza after a caller told a 911 operator that two people were trying to steal a catalytic converter from a vehicle in the parking lot.

The caller gave a description of the suspect vehicle and two people inside, police said.

Four officers arrived in the parking lot seven minutes later, at 3:54 a.m., and found the vehicle that matched the caller's description.