Police: Omaha man attacked ex-girlfriend's boyfriend with hatchet

An Omaha man is accused of breaking into an apartment near Pacific Street and Regency Parkway early Saturday morning, assaulting his ex-girlfriend and attacking her new partner with a hatchet, according to Omaha police.

At about 1:30 a.m., a 50-year-old man shattered the rear sliding glass door of the couple’s home, according to police.

Once inside, he strangled and assaulted a 41-year-old woman, police say. When her boyfriend, 41, tried to intervene, the man struck him with a hatchet.

The wounded man was taken to Creighton University Medical Center-Bergan Mercy for treatment of cuts that were not life-threatening.

The woman’s ex-boyfriend was arrested and booked on suspicion of burglary, strangulation, misdemeanor assault, second-degree felony assault and use of a weapon to commit a felony.