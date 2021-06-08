Police say 24-year-old Omahan drove off after fatal crash following shooting

Omaha police have arrested a man accused of leaving the scene of a fatal hit-and-run crash that occurred after a shooting near the Capitol District.

Brandon L. Mass, 24, was booked Monday into the Douglas County Jail on suspicion of leaving the scene of an accident resulting in death.

About 1:40 a.m. Feb. 28, Omaha police officers patrolling near 12th Street and Capitol Avenue heard gunshots. They went to 10th and Capitol, where they found several wounded people — two people had gunshot wounds and one person had been hit by a vehicle.

Suaquel Hogan, 21, died after he was taken to the Nebraska Medical Center for treatment of injuries he sustained when he was hit by the vehicle.

Authorities have said an "unknown suspect" had fired shots in front of Moe & Curly's Pub at 1011 Capitol Ave.

According to police, Kevin Leslie, 31, was found in the back of the bar with a gunshot wound to his left leg. Josh Thielen, 24, suffered a gunshot wound to his lower left leg.

Officers reviewed the bar's security camera footage, which showed a black sedan that was parked in front of the bar accelerate east on Capitol Avenue, running over Hogan in the center lanes of Capitol Avenue just before the 10th Street intersection.