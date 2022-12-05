Police say 4 men fired 20 shots at North Omaha home, killing 15-year-old girl

Four men arrived Wednesday evening at a North Omaha home, got out of their vehicle and fired more than 20 rounds at the house, a prosecutor said Monday.

Fifteen-year-old Synthia Elliott was struck in the head and was found dead by Omaha police.

The men appeared in court Monday. They face up to life in prison on charges of first-degree murder and use of a firearm to commit a felony.

Kash Davis, 19, Jarrious Hill, 19, Selassie Spencer, 20, and Latrail Washington, 20, are scheduled to be back in court in January. Washington and Spencer also face a charge of possession of a firearm by a prohibited person.

They are accused of killing Elliott about 8:45 p.m. Nov. 30. Officers had gone to the residence after a report of a shooting and found shell casings outside the home near 37th and Pinkney Streets. Inside, Elliott lay dead.

Prosecutor Rachael Henderson said the men fled in their vehicle and were taken into custody the next day. Guns found in an apartment had "preliminarily" matched casings left outside the home, she said.

All four men have a criminal record. Two of the men — Washington and Spencer — recently were released from prison on firearm charges.

Elliott was a sophomore at Omaha North High School. In a letter sent to North High families, Principal Collette Nero said the school was deeply saddened by Elliott’s death and offered “heartfelt sympathy” to her family.