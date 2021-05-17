Police say 5 officers shot at Omaha man who had threatened to kill himself

Five Omaha police officers shot at a man who repeatedly threatened to kill himself and who fired a gun several times Sunday just before he was fatally shot, police officials said Monday.
Deven Telford, 34, was pronounced dead about 6 p.m. Sunday outside a home near 41st Avenue and F Street.
Cruiser and body cameras recorded the incident, but parts of the encounter weren't captured "due to (the officers') positions of cover," police officials said in a press release.
According to the Omaha Police Department:
Officers went to the home to investigate a 911 call of an assault in progress — the caller said a man was drunk, armed with a handgun and shooting.
Telford's last post on Facebook was at 12:41 p.m. Sunday, saying it was "game time" and asking who would drink with him.
Multiple people who were inside the home said Telford was upset about personal issues and started to drink heavily, which was not common for him.
Telford started to make suicidal comments as he shaved his beard and put on his old military uniform, boots and hat, the witnesses said. He then pulled a 9 mm H&K p30 handgun from his waistband. The gun was unregistered.
Telford said multiple times he was going to "give in" because he was tired, witnesses told police, and fired the gun about nine times. He also put the barrel against his temple while crying and said he wanted to end his life, police said.
One person tried to take the gun from Telford, but Telford pointed the gun near the person's head and shot twice, missing the person. The people left the home and called police.
Officers were dispatched at 5:36 p.m. They arrived at the home about four minutes later. They then heard shots fired inside the home.
Officers cleared the nearby area and called for an Omaha Fire Department medic and a Police Department negotiator, who spoke to Telford via telephone.
In the roughly 20-minute conversation, Telford used profanity and said he "was done" as the negotiator tried to tell Telford to leave the home without his gun.
After that conversation, Telford went to the enclosed front porch, holding the handgun. An officer repeatedly told Telford over a loudspeaker to put the gun down and raise his hands.
Telford fired the gun multiple times before exiting the front door of the porch and continued to hold the firearm, police said. Officers continued to tell Telford to drop the gun and heard one additional gunshot.
Five officers then fired at Telford, hitting him. It's not yet clear how many times Telford was struck — an autopsy is scheduled for Tuesday morning.
As officers and then medics provided aid, the gun was lying on the ground near Telford, the Police Department said.
No officers were injured. The five officers who fired shots have been placed on paid administrative leave and will be interviewed by investigators starting Tuesday.
The Omaha Police Officer-Involved Investigations Team and the Nebraska State Patrol are investigating the incident. Per state law, a grand jury will review the death because it occurred while he was being apprehended.
alia.conley@owh.com, 402-444-1068, twitter.com/aliaconleyOWH