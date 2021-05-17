Police say 5 officers shot at Omaha man who had threatened to kill himself

Five Omaha police officers shot at a man who repeatedly threatened to kill himself and who fired a gun several times Sunday just before he was fatally shot, police officials said Monday.

Deven Telford, 34, was pronounced dead about 6 p.m. Sunday outside a home near 41st Avenue and F Street.

Cruiser and body cameras recorded the incident, but parts of the encounter weren't captured "due to (the officers') positions of cover," police officials said in a press release.

According to the Omaha Police Department:

Officers went to the home to investigate a 911 call of an assault in progress — the caller said a man was drunk, armed with a handgun and shooting.

Telford's last post on Facebook was at 12:41 p.m. Sunday, saying it was "game time" and asking who would drink with him.

Multiple people who were inside the home said Telford was upset about personal issues and started to drink heavily, which was not common for him.

Telford started to make suicidal comments as he shaved his beard and put on his old military uniform, boots and hat, the witnesses said. He then pulled a 9 mm H&K p30 handgun from his waistband. The gun was unregistered.