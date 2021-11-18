 Skip to main content
Police say man carried knife into Papillion church, threatened staff
A knife-wielding man menaced the staff at a Papillion church Thursday afternoon, police said, and caused the lockdown of two nearby schools.

Papillion Police Lt. Ray Higgins said the man entered Wildewood Christian Church at 1255 Royal Drive about 2:40 p.m. and threatened staff.

The pastor and secretary were able to lock themselves in a room and call 911, Higgins said. Once police arrived, the two escaped the building unharmed, he said.

Law enforcement surrounded the building near 84th Street and Giles Road and caught the man as he was briskly walking out, Higgins said.

The church is near La Vista Middle School and Papillion La Vista High School, which prompted officials to temporarily place the schools on lockdown, Higgins said. 

The man was taken to Midlands Hospital to be evaluated. Charges are pending.

Nancy Gaarder helps cover public safety and weather events as an editor on The World-Herald's breaking news desk. Follow her on Twitter @gaarder. Email: nancy.gaarder@owh.com

