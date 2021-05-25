Police say man repeatedly choked a 2-year-old Omaha girl until she passed out

According to the sworn affidavit of Omaha Police Detective Alexis Boults:

The 2-year-old's mother called police Dec. 17 to say that she was shuffling through her boyfriend's phone when she came across a video from Dec. 14.

She recognized the background of the video as her storage unit near 129th Street and West Maple Road. Her heart raced as she saw the rest.

The video showed Coleman "hanging her two year old daughter with a pink scarf, by her neck, from a shelving unit, causing her to become strangled," the detective's affidavit said. "The victim hanged by the neck, losing the ability to breathe and losing consciousness.

"The suspect (then) could be seen grabbing her roughly by the chest and lifting her with the ligature still tied to her neck to release pressure just enough to allow her to breathe, gasp, cry and gurgle, before dropping her in a hanging position, again, only to restart the previous cycle."

Boults wrote that the incident "continued for five minutes."

A detective searching Coleman's phone then found another video from a half-hour before.