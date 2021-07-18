 Skip to main content
Police say Omahan shot man who crashed vehicle and tried to break into home
Police say Omahan shot man who crashed vehicle and tried to break into home

Police say an Omahan shot a man who had tried to force his way into the person's southwest Omaha home early Sunday after crashing his vehicle into the home's backyard.

The alleged driver, a 36-year-old Bellevue man, was taken to a hospital with injuries that were not considered life-threatening.

About 1:20 a.m., a vehicle crashed into multiple mailboxes, went through a fence and into the backyard of the home near 110th and Shirley Streets. Omaha police said the driver was shot when he got out of the vehicle and tried to enter the residence.

The driver was taken to Creighton University Medical Center-Bergan Mercy for treatment. He was then arrested on suspicion of fourth-offense driving while intoxicated, attempted burglary, reckless driving, leaving the scene of a property damage accident and criminal mischief.

