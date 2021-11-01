Police say South Omaha woman's death being investigated as a homicide

Omaha police are investigating the death of a 61-year-old woman found inside her South Omaha home as a homicide.

An Omaha police spokesman said Jolene Harshbarger was found dead at 7:50 a.m. Sunday in a house near 20th and Y Streets. The spokesman said "suspicious circumstances" led to the homicide unit being called to investigate.

Harshbarger is listed as the owner of the ranch-style home valued at $50,000, according to Douglas County Assessor's Office records.

Omaha has recorded 26 homicides this year compared to 39 at the same time in 2020.

Anyone with information about the incident is urged to contact the OPD Homicide Unit at 402-444-5656 or Omaha Crime Stoppers at 402-444-STOP, at www.omahacrimestoppers.org or on the P3 Tips mobile app. Tipsters can remain anonymous and are eligible for a cash reward of $25,000 for information that leads to a homicide arrest.

