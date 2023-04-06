Omaha police are searching for two suspects following a bank robbery in South Omaha Thursday afternoon.

The robbery took place around 12:25 p.m. at the First Interstate Bank branch at 4718 L St., according to a press release from the Omaha Police Department.

Witnesses stated that two robbers armed with handguns entered the bank, demanded an undetermined amount of cash, left the bank and then headed north, the release said.

The robbery remains under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact Omaha Crime Stoppers at (402) 444-7867, at www.omahacrimestoppers.org or through the P3 Tips mobile app.

Omaha Crime Stoppers is offering a $20,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of a bank robbery suspect, according to the release.