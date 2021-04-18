Police searching for 16-year-old in fatal Westroads Mall shooting

Omaha police have made an arrest and issued an arrest warrant in connection with Saturday's fatal shooting at the Westroads Mall.

A warrant for the arrest of Makhi Woolridge-Jones, 16, of Omaha, for first-degree murder has been filed in the shooting death of Trequez Swift, 21, of Omaha. Police also announced that Brandon Woolridge-Jones, 18, of Omaha, has been arrested on suspicion of being being an accessory to a felony. The two are identified as brothers in petition filed by their mother in Douglas County Court.

Police said the shooting happened about noon near J.C. Penney and appeared to be a targeted attack. Swift died from his wounds after he was taken to Creighton University Medical Center-Bergan Mercy. Ja'Keya Veland, 22, suffered a gunshot wound to her leg that was not life-threatening.

Terrified shoppers and fleet of emergency vehicles were reminiscent of the scene at the mall on March 12, when Omaha Police Officer Jeffrey Wittstruck was shot at four times by a 21-year-old man who was accused of shoplifting from J.C. Penney. Wittstruck survived the shooting and returned home to recuperate five days later.

Saturday’s shooting, which also occurred near the J.C. Penney, was not a mass shooting, said Lt. Neal Bonacci of the Omaha Police Department.