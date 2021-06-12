Police searching for suspect in robbery at Omaha US Bank branch

Omaha police are asking for the public’s help identifying a suspect in a Saturday morning bank robbery.

Police responded at 9:53 a.m. to a robbery at the U.S. Bank at 3910 N. 132nd St. At the scene, employees said a man robbed the bank of an undisclosed amount of money, according to police.

The suspect is described as a Black man, wearing dark pants, a white shirt and dark hat.

The Omaha Police Department asks anyone with information about the incident to call Crime Stoppers at 402-444-7867 or visit www.p3tips.com. Tips leading to an arrest in a bank robbery are eligible for a reward of up to $20,000.

An investigation into the robbery is ongoing.

