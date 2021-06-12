 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Police searching for suspect in robbery at Omaha US Bank branch
0 comments

Police searching for suspect in robbery at Omaha US Bank branch

usbankrobbery2.jpg

Omaha police are asking for the public's help identifying the man in the picture. Police say he is a suspect in a bank robbery Saturday morning.

 Nicholas Mason

Omaha police are asking for the public’s help identifying a suspect in a Saturday morning bank robbery.

Police responded at 9:53 a.m. to a robbery at the U.S. Bank at 3910 N. 132nd St. At the scene, employees said a man robbed the bank of an undisclosed amount of money, according to police.

The suspect is described as a Black man, wearing dark pants, a white shirt and dark hat. 

usbankrobbery.jpg

Omaha police are asking for the public's help identifying the man in the picture. Police say he is a suspect in a bank robbery Saturday morning.

The Omaha Police Department asks anyone with information about the incident to call Crime Stoppers at 402-444-7867 or visit www.p3tips.com. Tips leading to an arrest in a bank robbery are eligible for a reward of up to $20,000.

An investigation into the robbery is ongoing.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: How California’s drought is impacting farmers

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News

News Alert