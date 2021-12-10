Police seek witnesses of shooting at west Omaha DJ's Dugout

Police are asking witnesses to come forward in the ongoing homicide investigation of 20-year-old Demetrius A. Johnson of Omaha.
Johnson was fatally wounded and Christopher Grutel, 20, of Omaha was shot in the foot during a shooting on Nov. 20 at a west Omaha sports bar.
Police were called to the DJ’s Dugout at 777 N. 114th St. just before 11:30 p.m. on a report of a shooting. Officers learned that two people were taken by private vehicles to Omaha hospitals, police said.
Police think that numerous people witnessed the shooting but have not come forward yet. Anyone who was at DJ's Dugout when the shooting occurred can contact the Omaha Police Department's homicide unit at 402-444-5656 or provide information anonymously through Omaha Crime Stoppers at 402-444-STOP.
Tips leading to the arrest of a homicide suspect are eligible for a reward of up to $25,000.
World-Herald staff writer Kevin Cole contributed to this report.