Police seize 20 pounds of meth from two Omahans

Omaha police have arrested two people they suspect of trafficking large quantities of methamphetamine in the metro area.

The man and woman were arrested July 19 on suspicion of a felony drug charge. They are both 21 and reside in an apartment south of 29th and Leavenworth Streets.

The arrest followed a traffic stop near 42nd and D Streets. In the vehicle, two pounds of methamphetamine were found.

Police obtained a warrant and searched the duo's apartment, where they found another 18 pounds of meth.

The arrests were made with the Omaha Police Department's south gang suppression unit.

According to addictionresource.net, the meth is worth $50,000 to $100,000, while narcoticsnews.com values the meth at $240,000 to $340,000.

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.