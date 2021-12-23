Police shoot man in South Omaha; they say he charged at mother with knife

Omaha ​police shot a man Thursday after he charged at his mother and officers with a knife, according to police. The man had also cut himself with the knife.

Police provided this account in a statement late Thursday evening:

About 2:30 p.m., a man called 911 to report that he was possessed and that his mother was controlling his mind. The 911 dispatcher could hear a disturbance in the background.

When two police officers arrived at the home in the 4300 block of South 41st Avenue, they found the mother outside screaming for help, saying her son was cutting his throat.

Officers followed the 66-year-old mother into the home and found the 37-year-old son in a blood-soaked shirt, seated, screaming and cutting near his throat.

The mother struggled with her son, and an officer ordered him to drop his knife. The son refused and began to stand up and move toward the officer, screaming "shoot me."

The officer then used his Taser, but it didn't stop the man. Instead, he charged, and the officer used the Taser a second time. That dropped the man to the floor, but he remained combative and moved toward officers.