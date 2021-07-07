Police: Teens participating in TikTok stunts damaged fences in Omaha area

Omaha police believe teens participating in stunts inspired by TikTok are responsible for damaged fences in the Omaha area.

The Omaha Police Department's Burglary Unit has identified more than 15 occurrences of fences being damaged in "Kool Aid Man" stunts, in which juveniles film themselves running through vinyl fences.

Anyone with information on parties who have participated in the TikTok stunt are urged to contact burglary unit investigators at 402-444-5843 or Omaha Crime Stoppers at 402-444-STOP (7867), www.p3tips.com or by downloading the p3tips mobile app.

