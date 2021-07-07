 Skip to main content
Police: Teens participating in TikTok stunts damaged fences in Omaha area
Tik Tok challenge suspects

Omaha police released a photo of a suspect vehicle and a short video clip of three parties causing damage to a vinyl fence.

 OMAHA POLICE DEPARTMENT

Teens are believed to be responsible for damaging vinyl fences in West Omaha and Sarpy County by participating in the "Kool Aid Man" challenge.

Omaha police believe teens participating in stunts inspired by TikTok are responsible for damaged fences in the Omaha area. 

The Omaha Police Department's Burglary Unit has identified more than 15 occurrences of fences being damaged in "Kool Aid Man" stunts, in which juveniles film themselves running through vinyl fences. 

Anyone with information on parties who have participated in the TikTok stunt are urged to contact burglary unit investigators at 402-444-5843 or Omaha Crime Stoppers at 402-444-STOP (7867), www.p3tips.com or by downloading the p3tips mobile app.

jwade@owh.com, 402-444-1067

Jessica Wade covers breaking news, crime and the Omaha zoo. Follow her on Twitter @Jess_Wade_OWH. Phone: 402-444-1067

