Police warn of telephone scam targeting Omahans

The Omaha Police Department is warning of telephone scams targeting Omahans with the false promise of multimillion-dollar prizes — if people pay something first.

Police warned the public on Thursday of fraudsters claiming to be representatives of Publishers Clearing House, a direct marketing company that regularly holds sweepstakes and competitions for monetary prizes.

Impersonators inform victims that they have won a multimillion-dollar award, but before they can access those millions, they must cough up some cash for taxes and processing fees.

According to the Publishers Clearing House website, no payment, fee or tax in any amount is ever required to claim a prize.

One Omahan has reported losing more than $5,000 to this scam, according to a statement from the department's fraud unit. Police worry that elderly victims are embarrassed of losing money and thus fail to report monetary losses.

Phone scams have been on the rise in recent years. Last year, hundreds of residents received phone calls from people claiming to be from the Omaha Public Power District, saying that their utilities would be shut off if they didn't pay up. Scammers also pretend to be FBI or Drug Enforcement Administration officers, often spoofing phone numbers so the calls seem legitimate, and threaten arrest without quick payment.

Omaha police are asking the victims of the most recent scam and other online and email scams to contact the department's fraud unit and report the scam to their financial institutions. Reports also can be made to the Federal Trade Commission through its online fraud reporting tool.

